Jim Douglas endorses Gov. Scott

MIDDLEBURY | Two respected Vermont Republicans have endorsed Gov. Phil Scott for reelection. Former Gov. Jim Douglas of Middlebury, and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie, have endorsed Scott in advance of the upcoming Aug. 14 GOP primary election.

“I know how hard it is to be governor, and I’m impressed with the job Phil Scott has done,” said Douglas. “He’s been a strong leader in his efforts to grow the economy and make Vermont more affordable, and we desperately need him to continue this work in Montpelier. I’m proud to support his bid for reelection and I hope you will too.”

President Obama appointed Douglas co-chair of the Council of Governors in 2010. Since leaving the governor’s office, Douglas has been an executive in residence at Middlebury College. He is an active member of Middlebury’s graduating class of 1972.

The election will take place on Aug. 14. You can vote now by absentee ballot in the mail, or by visiting the local town clerk’s office.