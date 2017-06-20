Jim Gish: smoothing over the rough road of downtown construction

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Gish is Middlebury’s community liaison for the downtown bridge and tunnel construction project.

MIDDLEBURY — It’s a busy time of life for long-time Middlebury resident Jim Gish.

The retired senior editor, who worked many years in the publishing industry, decided he wanted to “give back” and get involved in Middlebury’s long-range community plans.

So, when officials of the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and the town of Middlebury began looking for a unique individual to act as a public liaison during the multi-year-long, downtown traffic bridge-and-railroad tunnel construction project, Gish jumped at the chance.

Accepting this temporary position, Gish appears born to the task of being a “bridge” (pun intended) between various entities, including state government agencies, town government, merchants, residents and even tourists. The job also requires trips to the state capital to meet with officials.

“VTrans, in collaboration with the town of Middlebury, is undertaking a project to replace two, nearly 100-year-old rail bridges in the center of Middlebury with a tunnel,” he said. “The two bridges are about 300 feet apart, with one located on Main Street (Route 30) and the other on Merchants Row.”

Gish said that June 14 marked a minor milestone of sorts — it was the tenth day of prep work for what will be the full-bore bridge replacement project.

“The project has brought the promised disruption and some frustration to the center of town,” he remarked. “But there’s also a sense of order to it all. You can see a plan unfolding as construction crews and community are both trying to adapt to the situation in an effort to make things work.”

You can see Gish on-the-job almost every day. He sports a white hard-boiled hat and brightly colored safety vest while walking the sprawling downtown construction site.

“I spend time getting to know everybody involved,” he said.

And that “everybody” includes store owners as well as individual construction workers.

“There are about 25 workers involved in the prep work at this moment,” he noted. “There’s a core crew of 10 and then, of course, the flaggers and stripers.”

Like just about everything in life, even construction doesn’t always go to plan.

“The timeline could change as Champlain Construction works to get access to the town waterline,” Gish said last week. “Like today (June 15), some parking will be available in the upper stretch of Merchants Row, but it will be limited. Kubricky (the construction firm) has added signs to the barricades to try to reinforce the new traffic pattern.”

Right now, work is underway to install two, military-style truss bridges. These temporary spans will help vehicular traffic bridge the railroad tunnel work below.

Part of Gish’s responsibility is to provide constant updates to downtown establishments.

“Right now, I keep the following buildings and business updated during the day — the Post Office, the National Bank of Middlebury, St. Stephen’s, IPJ Real Estate, Vermont Book Shop, Main Street Stationery, Sweet Cecily, Danforth and Wild Mountain Thyme,” he said.

Gish is quick to point out that construction work doesn’t mean businesses are closed. “For example, the following establishments on Merchants Row are open for business and would welcome you downtown: The Diner, Bourdon Insurance, Curve Appeal, Carol’s Hungry Mind Café, Sabai Sabai and Edgewater Gallery.” Another concern, easily fixed is where to park downtown.

“I almost always find parking on College Street in the diagonal spaces across from our newest in-town business, Shafer Market & Deli,” he said. “Just out of curiosity, I took a medium-paced walk from there to the Post Office. It took about 5 minutes, not much uphill. Maybe an option for some?”