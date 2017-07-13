John Graham staff, residents treated to BBQ

× Expand Photo provided John Graham Housing and Services staff and residents were treated to a free “thank you” barbecue by the members of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church last week.

VERGENNES — John Graham Housing and Services (JGHS) staff and residents were treated to a free “thank you” barbecue by the members of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church last week.

Over 60 people gathered for the event and enjoyed the meal and the fellowship and conversation that resulted.

The church playground was “joy in motion,” said one church member, as kids of all ages enjoyed the swings, slides and climbing wall. Two teenage boys from the church youth group entertained anyone who wanted to practice their soccer skills.

JGHS runs a homeless shelter in Vergennes and five transition housing units in Vergennes, Bristol and Middlebury.

North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church has supported JGHS through its men’s group offering painting and cleaning services to buildings; members have provided rides to JGHS residents for doctor appointments or errands. Church youth have raised funds for the food shelf at the shelter and in the summer time donate free garden produce from member gardens.