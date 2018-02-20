Kahn seeks 2nd term on Middlebury Selectboard

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Selectman Farhad Khan: “Too many local shoppers now drive to Burlington, Rutland or Ticonderoga to shop (or even shop online).We have to focus on our local economy and keep some of those dollars at home."

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury businessman Farhad Khan is proud to be a Vermont resident and an American citizen. A native of India, Khan has been in the USA since the 1990s. He comes from a business family and found his calling selling newspapers and magazines in New York City.

Khan is seeking his second term on the Middlebury Selectboard where he said he is working on stimulating more business development in town. He also wants to change around the perception that Middlebury is elitist and unfriendly to business

“I had the honor of serving on Middlebury Select-Board for the past one year,” he said. “I am up for reelection for a three year term and I am asking for your continued support.”

Khan is best known to local residents as the hard-working owner of Middlebury’s One Dollar Store on Court Street, near the Hannaford-T.J. Maxx shopping plaza.

“I have been a part of this wonderful community for almost 23 years and feel that it is my duty to serve the community in a manner that makes real difference,” he said “I am passionate about our local economy, a thriving business community, safe streets, better parking situation in downtown ( especially during the rail/bridge project) and much, much more.”

Among Khan’s many concerns is doing what he can to stimulate new business and job opportunities in Middlebury.

“I honestly believe that we need a retailer like the old Ames Department Store in town to keep and welcome new shoppers to Middlebury,” he said. “Middlebury flourished when Ames was doing business here. Now people are spending more of their money outside of Addison County.”

Khan, and others, are currently talking with mid-level department store chain officials, several in the Midwest, to see if they are interested in expanding their business to Addison County’s shire town.

One store which Khan thinks would make a good store for Middlebury is Peebles.

Peebles, a Texas-based retailer, would make an ideal mid-level store to provide everything from clothing to shoes. The store already has a welcome footprint in Springfield, Vt.

But so far, we’ll have to stay tuned for future developments. Khan hasn’t revealed any specific details about Peebles or other retailers in the running. He added that he is supportive of Tractor Supply opening a store in town later this year.