RUTLAND — Comedian, actress and author Kathy Griffin brings her Celebrity Run-In Tour to The Paramount Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($35, $45, $55, $65 & $75) are available at the Box Office located at 30 Center Street. Patrons may also charge-by-phone via the venue Box Office at 775-0903 or online at paramountvt.org.