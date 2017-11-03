Kenney heads up ACEDC

MIDDLEBURY | The Addison County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Fred Kenney as its new executive director last week. Kenney replaces Robin Scheu, who is retiring after nine years leading economic development in Addison County.

Kenney brings over 30 years of experience in business and government at the state and federal levels, including 20 years in economic development.

After running an inn, restaurant and pub, and working in real estate and construction in the Sugarbush area for several years, he served on U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s staff for 15 years in his personal office. He worked on the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, D.C. and then provided constituent services in Burlington, followed by outreach in the areas of business, economic development, housing, and transportation from Lehays Montpelier office.

In 2001, Kenney was appointed to the Vermont Economic Progress Council, providing statewide economic development strategic planning and administering the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive Program, the Tax Increment Financing Program, and the Windham County Economic Development program. Fred has served on the Bolton School Board, including several years as chair, and is president of With Love From Vermont, a Vermont non-profit.

Board President Chris Knapp said, “Addison County is business friendly. We will continue to build on Robin’s great work and the region’s assets to find more and better ways to grow our rural economy. The Board believes that Fred’s experience with multiple constituencies around the state will help broaden economic development in Addison County in ways that will benefit us all.”