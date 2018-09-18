Kniffen to step down as head of Porter

× Expand Andy Duback Dr. Fred Kniffin

MIDDLEBURY—UVM Health Network Porter Medical Center Board Chair Maureen McLaughlin has announced that Porter’s President, Dr. Fred Kniffin, will step down from his leadership role next spring.

The search for a new leader for Porter will begin shortly.

“We will always be deeply grateful to Fred for answering our call two years ago and serving in this role, first on an interim basis and then on a more permanent basis, at a time when Porter needed him most,” McLaughlin said. “Fred has led our organization through transformational change in many ways, significantly improved internal and external communication and engagement, remained focused on our community mission and has set us on a firm path forward as a member of the UVM Health Network,” she added.

Kniffin was appointed as the interim president of Porter in the spring of 2016 during a time of significant organizational disruption.

Kniffin announced his intention to step away next spring in one of his weekly messages. “How do you leave a job that you love? Why would you leave a job that you love? These are the sorts of questions I’ve been mulling over for the last several months,” he wrote in the message. “It’s time for me to move on, turn the page, start a new chapter. I’m doing this with mixed emotions. Serving as president of Porter Medical Center is the greatest honor of my career. It has been an amazing opportunity. I have learned more than I thought was possible about health care and about myself. I’ve had the privilege to work with remarkable people. All this in the service of caring for our community.”

Kniffin reminded his colleagues that he accepted this role initially as a short-term appointment.

“My reasons for making this change are both personal and professional. On the professional side, as much as I have been honored to serve as president, I also like my old job of being a doctor. I can get everything I need to get out of work by caring for patients – mental stimulation, purpose, the opportunity to lead and communicate - all this comes with being a doctor,” according to Kniffen.

Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, shared his thoughts on this announcement as well. “I know I speak for all of us at the UVM Health Network when I say it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Fred. His open and thoughtful leadership and his strong belief in the value of our Network have played a significant role in our work to improve access to health care and specialty services for the communities we serve. I look forward to working closely with the Porter Board, leadership and community to identify the individual who can continue Fred’s excellent work” he said.