Ladies First offers free life-saving screening

MIDDLEBURY — Ladies First is a program from the Vermont Department of Health that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings as well as heart health screenings for eligible women. Screenings include mammograms and Pap tests, and follow-up screenings if needed. Through Ladies First, women can access health coaching and other lifestyle support to improve eating and increase physical activity. Members may also qualify for weight loss and fitness programs such as Curves, Weight Watchers, and memberships to local fitness centers. Call 800-508-2222 to see if you are eligible or check out our website: ladiesfirst.vermont.gov.  You can also contact the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury at 388-0137.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines