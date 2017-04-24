Ladies First offers free life-saving screening

MIDDLEBURY — Ladies First is a program from the Vermont Department of Health that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings as well as heart health screenings for eligible women. Screenings include mammograms and Pap tests, and follow-up screenings if needed. Through Ladies First, women can access health coaching and other lifestyle support to improve eating and increase physical activity. Members may also qualify for weight loss and fitness programs such as Curves, Weight Watchers, and memberships to local fitness centers. Call 800-508-2222 to see if you are eligible or check out our website: ladiesfirst.vermont.gov. You can also contact the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury at 388-0137.