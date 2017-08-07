LaFlamme’s closing Diamond Run Mall store--sort of

× Expand Eagle photo J.C. Penny closed in 2015 now LaFlamme’s Furniture, which took over the space, is holding a going out of business sale.

RUTLAND TOWN - There won’t be much left to the once vibrant Diamond Run Mall in Rutland Town after LaFlamme’s Furniture Mall "going out of business" sale ends. But there's still hope the furniture retailer will hang on somehow at the U.S. Route 7 mall location.

According to reports, owner Christopher LaFlamme said that the business opened in the former J.C. Penny anchor spot in the autumn of 2015.

LaFlamme remained upbeat saying that the Route 7 mall still has clothing stores and restaurants.

According to LaFlamme, he may reopen if he can negotiate with the owner for a smaller space elsewhere in the mall. There’s no word on the possible "Hail Mary" deal. The current store is simply too large to support the Rutland County customer base, he indicated.

"We are closing the store," he told reporters last week.

Before LaFlamme's, J.C. Penney followed Sears and left the ailing Rutland-area mall.

In the meantime, LaFlamme will continue to operate his Bennington store on Main Street.

The closing sale at LaFlamme’s at the Diamond Run Mall is underway on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., andFriday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it was still under construction, the Rutland County mall served as the setting of a crime-themed 1996 motion picture, titled "Diamond Run", starring Michael J. Valentine and Linda Ljoka.