Lake Champlain: The high cost of clean water

MONTPELIER — The enormous cost of cleaning up Lake Champlain became apparent this week when Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce announced a multi-million-dollar annual funding plan that would take 20 years to fully realize.

Costs for the cleanup effort would be borne by Vermont property owners as well as U.S. taxpayers through federal funds.

Forecasting a total cost that will exceed $1 billion by the year 2037, Pearce’s plan was released Jan. 17 as the 92-page document, titled “Clean Water Report.”

The treasurer’s report, a year in the making, was mandated by Act 64, an act relating to improving the quality of state waters.

“Clean water is a shared resource, belonging to all Vermonters,” according to Pearce. “We swim, fish, boat, drink and appreciate the beauty of our rivers, streams, lakes, ponds and wetlands. Clean waters are intrinsically linked to Vermont’s economic future.”

Lake phosphorus

Pollution in Lake Champlain is linked to phosphorous from urban, suburban and agricultural runoff.

A serious side effect of the buildup of phosphorus is that it acts as a fertilizer for varieties of algae and bacteria.

Localized “blooms” of toxic cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, have forced the closings of public beaches in the Burlington area during the summer months. These “blooms” also negatively impact lake biology.

Current bans, such as winter manure spreading on farms and the use of phosphates in dishwashing detergents have helped somewhat.

The treasurer’s report states that, “The federal Clean Water Act requires the state to increase efforts to curtail both point and nonpoint source pollution to our surface waters.” To meet these federal obligations, according to the report, Vermont must pay $48.4 million a year over the next 20 years, for a total of $970 million. The report suggests that $25 million of the $48.4 million will come from property assessments starting July 1, 2019.

The massive cleanup will require a long-term commitment to municipal storm water treatment, including roadway runoff, purchase of water-quality easements, wetland and floodplain restoration, financing of farm manure-management systems and livestock fencing, planning and training of personnel associated with the cleanup, and more.

The report presents both financing and funding plans for the lake cleanup: Financing involves bonding (bonds are historically used to finance big state projects that can’t be paid on an “as you go” basis), while funding includes taxes and fees.

The cleanup cost will hit property owners of all kinds in the pocket book—from homeowners to commercial concerns—in the form of parcel fees (land) and impervious surface fees (pavement, parking lots).

The particular parcel or impervious fee would vary based on land-use category such as residential, commercial, industrial, institutional (colleges or hospitals), as well as agricultural.

Not cleaning up the lake has financial risks, as outlined in a University of Vermont report: The report cites that “as much as $16.8 million in lake-related economic activity, and 200 full-time jobs, could be lost during the summer months alone, for every three-foot decrease in water clarity.

Incredible amount of money

“The 20-year total clean water compliance costs, as defined in the cost chapter of the report, are $2.3 billion,” according to Pearce.

Gov. Phil Scott’s initial reaction to Pearce’s report came at a Capitol news conference Jan. 17.

“It’s an incredible amount of money,” Scott said. “(But) I praise Secretary Pierce for good work; we’re working with her... We’re very supportive of what she’s doing.”

Scott stressed that the pollution problem didn’t arise overnight and it won’t be resolved overnight. He said “everything is on the table” when it comes to financing and funding.

“We remain committed,” he said. “Vermonters want to see some action, they want to see what we’re going to do with all this money.”

Priorities

But when it comes to new taxes to pay for the cleanup, Ethan Allen Institute President Rob Roper draws the line.

“We don’t need new taxes,” he told Watchdog. “We need to reexamine our priorities in regard to environmental spending. One solution would be to shift the money we currently spend on Efficiency Vermont—$40 million to $50 million—which has reached a point of diminishing returns, and reallocate it for lake cleanup.”

Efficiency Vermont is the nonprofit energy rating organization for the state. Both taxpayers and utility ratepayers help fund it.

Roper also suggested that the state could deny designated downtown tax credits to municipalities that fail to bring local sewage treatment facilities up to snuff.

“If we’re providing these communities with tax breaks to invest in infrastructure, their first priority should be better water quality,” he said.

The treasurer’s report moves to the legislature where lawmakers will have to come up with a detailed plan on how to raise the funds outlined in the treasurer’s report.