Last stand for school choice

MIDDLEBURY | While perennial Vermont political candidate H. Brooke Paige doesn’t describe himself as a latter-day “David” in his fight against Vermont’s “Goliath” Act 46, the state’s compulsory school consolidation law, he does rather like the ending of the Old Testament story. In September, the Washington, Vt., resident filed a civil action that challenges the state’s “actors” and their Act 46.

“If I fail with this lawsuit there will be no local control of schools in Vermont,” Paige said. “This is a last stand. This is it.”

Paige spent $1,250 of his own funds researching and preparing the suit and then filed the necessary documents in Orange County Superior Court.

“So far, no one has dared ask how Act 46, a law that threatens, intimidates, coerces, demands and bribes the good citizens of Vermont, can be right, let alone legal. Well, that’s just what I am doing,” he said.

Earlier this year, Paige and other town of Washington residents were upset with the move to consolidate the local school district.

“In the town of Washington, we are being treated like a step sister in the merger move,” Paige told True North Reports. “But we are going to be underwriting the majority of this merger with the Orange School… There are pages and pages describing the merger process, 50 to 60 pages of boilerplate provided by the Agency of Education… Nobody in their right mind would read this stuff. It’s just to baffle and gets everyone befuddled… I don’t think the local school board even knew what was in this thing.”

Paige said that within the Orange Washington Union School District, the two local elementary schools, Orange Center School and Washington Village School will be merged under Act 46. The schools have approximately the same number and types of students, 130, and the same academic curriculum. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Paige points to problems in Orange that Washington taxpayers will have to bear.

“The Orange School’s boiler expired in the spring, so a new one costs $100,000 and it has to be financed over the next five years,” he said. “Well, guess who’s going to have pay for this (under Act 46)? Yes, the good people of Washington. Also, Orange children perform 15 percent worse (academically) than Washington students. As I said, we are nearly identical economically, have the same curriculum dictated by the Agency of Education. So, what can it be? It’s not the building creating these problems. It’s either crappy teachers or crappy management over there. Under Act 46 we’re inheriting half of that. (In Orange) they’re perfectly happy with that… This year alone, if we had already merged, those same good folks of Washington would have spent a quarter of a million dollars additionally in the joint education of children. These are the real damages of Act 46.”