Photo by Steve Costello

A female osprey enjoys a late-day meal of northern pike at Lake Arrowhead. The lake, located on the east side of U.S. Route 7 in Chittenden County, is where osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom started an effort that eventually lead to the bird’s recovery from near extinction in Vermont. The birds are no longer on the endangered species list. This year’s GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award, in honor of Meeri, was presented to Charlotte-resident Marty Illick.