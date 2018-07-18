Leahy’s border plan draws criticism

× Expand File photo from Warner Brothers U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s border plan has drawn criticism from advocates of legal immigration and border security.

MIDDLEBURY | Border-zone legislation recently introduced by U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, (D-Vt.), and Patty Murray, (D-Wash.), is drawing sharp criticism from illegal immigration opponents who say the bill would “hamstring” the nation’s immigration enforcement.

The proposal, titled the Border Zone Reasonableness Restoration Act of 2018, would limit the border zone within which U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers may stop vehicles and search private property for the purpose of protecting national security.

“This is about ensuring that every person in this country receives the constitutional protections to which they are entitled,” Leahy said in a statement. “Vermonters have rightly been concerned about these expanded ‘border zone’ searches. They believe, as I do, that once inside our country the phrase ‘show me your papers’ does not belong inside the United States of America.”

Leahy and Murray say they oppose instances in which Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents inside Vermont and Washington state recently boarded Greyhound buses without a warrant and inquired about the passengers’ citizenship status. Other enforcement efforts they consider unreasonable include questioning of international college students and setting up immigration checkpoints in Maine and New Hampshire.

Under current law, DHS officers have legal authority to stop vehicles within 100 miles of the border and search private land within 25 miles. The Leahy-Murray bill proposes revising those distances down to 25 miles and 10 miles, respectively. The act also would prohibit dragnet-style immigration stops at checkpoints further than 10 miles from the border, unless agents have reasonable suspicion that people found in that zone are in the U.S. illegally.

Opponents of the legislation say the plan is a concerted attempt to stop the Trump administration’s promise to secure the border from illegal entry, by both undocumented individuals and possible terrorists.

“It is not at all surprising that Senators Leahy and Murray are at the vanguard of this effort to hamstring immigration enforcement,” Ira Mehlman, spokesman for the Washington, D.C.-based Federation for American Immigration Reform, told True North Reports.

“In the past few years, the Democratic Party has abandoned all pretense of supporting almost any sort of immigration enforcement. Despite the fact that the majority of Democrats voted to authorize a border security barrier in 2006 … the Democrats are now unified in their opposition to a fence that would make illegal border crossing more difficult, and Leahy and Murray are now aiming to make sure that illegal aliens are home-free as soon as possible after crossing the border.”

— This is part one of a multi-part series. This story first appeared on True North Reports online.