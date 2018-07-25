Leahy’s border plan draws criticism

× Expand File photo GOP U.S. Senate candidate H. Brooke Paige in Rutland: “One example that would be problematic under Senator Leahy’s 25-mile proposal would be the Port of Baltimore which serves as a point of entry for marine traffic and cargo.”

MIDDLEBURY | Conclusion: The Immigration and Nationality Act 287(a)(3) permits authorities to act without a warrant “within a reasonable distance from any external boundary of the United States” and “board and search for aliens in any vessel within the territorial waters of the United States and any railcar, aircraft, conveyance, or vehicle.”

Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform in Washingon, D.C., cited two U.S. Supreme Court decisions affirming the constitutionality of the law, U.S. v. Martinez Fuerte and U.S. v. Gordo-Marin.

“Despite Senator Leahy’s unsubstantiated accusation that in Montana, a CBP agent even stopped an American citizen simply for speaking Spanish, there is no evidence that CPB is engaging in unlawful profiling,” Mehlman said.

H. Brooke Paige, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Washington, Vt., criticized the Leahy-Murray legislation.

“One example that would be problematic under Senator Leahy’s 25-mile proposal would be the Port of Baltimore, Md., which serves as a point of entry for marine traffic and cargo. The city is 120 miles from the Atlantic seacoast measured ‘as the crow flies’ due east and actually over 200 miles from Baltimore to the Chesapeake Bay breakwater, just south of Cape Charles, Virginia,” Paige told True North Reports last week.

He added that reducing the zone from 100 miles down to 25 “could surely create jurisdictional problems, especially in states like California and Vermont where the governors have expressed a lack of willingness to cooperate with officials from ICE, INS and Justice.”

Don Chioffi of Rutland County, a former Vermont state legislator, retired educator and Vietnam veteran, said he was upset after hearing about the Leahy-Murray proposal.

Chioffi, who was named “Citizen Activist of the Year” by ACT! for America last year, was co-leader of Rutland First, the coalition of local citizens which opposed former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras’ backroom plans to resettle 100 Syrian refugees in the area in early 2016.

He said the senators hadn’t learned the ongoing lessons of Europe’s Schengen Agreement and Convention which created the continent’s failed open-border policy.

“Look at Europe — it’s going to hell in a handbasket,” Chioffi said. “I predict Germany’s Angela Merkel will be gone in six months to a year. The open-borders experiment didn’t work; you can’t open your borders and continue to be a sovereign nation.

“While it’s late catching up here in Vermont and elsewhere in the U.S., it’s all over for the open borders crowd. Yes, let’s do immigration reform, the way it used to be, based on merit. Let’s welcome immigrants that want to contribute to America, not take from our country.”

Note: This story first appeared on True North Reports.