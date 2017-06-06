Legal, illegal immigration discussion in Vermont

× Expand Renee Greenlee Vermont Attorney Gen. T.J. Donovan

VERGENNES - Officials of Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a representative of Vermont Attorney Gen. T.J. Donovan’s office to give the presentation titled, “Immigration and Vermont", on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.

The subject of the talk will be current immigration policy and its impact, good or bad, on Addison County and Vermont.

This speaker will be part of the Bixby's monthly cultural event series.

The event is free and open to the public and made, in part, possible by the Freda Fishman Stroh Cultural Events fund and Vermont Community Foundation.