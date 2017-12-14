Let’s hope the birds are alright

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irene Goebel A favorite among the bird watchers in Addison and Rutland counties is the ever-busy blackcapped chickadee. This year’s Rutland County bird county will be held Dec. 30.

RUTLAND | Rutland County’s amateur ornithologists are concerned about the low activity around local birdfeeders leading up to this year’s Christmas bird count.

The annual Rutland County Audubon Christmas Bird Count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30.

“This has been an RCAS tradition for over 40 years,” according to Irene Goebel of the Rutland County Audubon Society. “Field team participants and feeder watchers within each count circle are needed.”

Goebel said that the countdown and potluck following the day’s count will follow at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m.

“Bring a dish to share,” she added. “Beverages and utensils are provided.”

The Christmas Bird Count originated on Christmas Day in 1900, when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an officer in the newly organized Audubon Society, suggested a “Christmas Bird Census” that would count birds during the holidays, and take the place of the Christmas “Side Hunt”.

This annual hunting tradition was a contest where whoever brought in the largest number of birds (and other animals) won. That first bird count inspired 27 birders from Toronto to California to participate, with a tally of 90 specimens in the combined 25 counts. According to Goebel, on an annual basis, Audubon, and other wildlife and environmental groups, use the data to assess the well-being of bird populations and to help guide conservation action. “The data collected by observers, truly citizen scientists, provide valuable information to Audubon researchers, conservation biologists, wildlife agencies and interested individuals to study the health and status of bird populations across North America.”

According to Rutland County Audubon’s Susan Elliot, “It’s difficult to say how the 2018 count will differ from last year. Lots of people are reporting low activity at feeders this fall due to high seed and fruit crops in the wild, warmer temperatures and no snow cover. Of course a lot could change between now and our count on Dec. 30.”

Elliot has stressed that’s it’s just too difficult to predict, year-to-year, how Rutland County’s feathered friends are faring.

“We know that overall bird populations are, for the most part, down with several factors including, but not limited to habitat loss,change in land usage, and climate change,” she told the Eagle. “This will be the 118th Christmas bird count so there is a vast body of data that helps researchers and conservationists in their research and planning. Year- to-year doesn’t give a big enough picture.”