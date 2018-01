× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Who’s the next Seth Gordon or Mia Hanson Love? Well, you may get an early peek by attending the Collaborative Video Screening event at Middlebury College’s Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium, on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. View short films produced by students in the Collaborative Video Projects course during winter term. Meet the future stars. Free.