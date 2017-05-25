Lincoln man hits Pittsford police car

PITTSFORD — On May 17 at approximately 7 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash that had occurred on U.S. Route 7 in Pittsford. A vehicle operated by Officer Stephane Goblet of the Pittsford P.D. was engaged in a motor vehicle enforcement action at the time of the crash. Goblet’s cruiser sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene. A second vehicle driven by Burt Allen, 72, of Lincoln sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Neither operator sustained any injuries as a result of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.