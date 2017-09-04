Lincoln man in custody

MIDDLEBURY | On Aug. 29 at approximately 1 p.m., State Vermont State Police stopped motorist Corey Yantz, 23, of Lincoln, on South Pleasant Street in Middlebury for failure to display a rear registration plate on his vehicle.

Police reported that Yantz was under a court ordered conditions of release requiring him to follow a curfew at his residence located in Lincoln.

Yantz informed troopers that he was bringing a friend to buy earrings at a store located in the Frog Hollow shopping area of Middlebury.

Yantz admitted to State Police that this was a deviation from his curfew. He was taken into custody, processed and arraigned in Addison County Criminal Court.