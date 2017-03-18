Lions thank Bristol and Vergennes

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club has expressed sincere thanks to the folks in Bristol and Vergennes who made their annual Food from the Heart Food Drive so successful.

By individuals buying an extra item or two, over 2600 pounds of needed items were collected in total from generous local shoppers, as well as over $530 in monetary donations. Chairperson Harry Curth said, “We couldn’t have done it without the cooperation of the store managers in both Shaw Supermarkets and at Champlain Discount Foods, as well as the tremendous support from Boy Scount Troop 539 scouts and leaders. I also want to thank Mike DiPalermo from Long Trail on the Falls Physical Therapy, in Vergennes, who collected another 150 pounds of food from his patrons.”

The Bristol Food Shelf at St. Ambrose Parish benefited with 1160 pounds of needed items as well as $263 in cash donations. The Vergennes Community Food Shelf received over 1440 pounds of needed items and $268.55 in cash donations.

Each February, watch for Lions around Vermont collecting needed items for their local food shelves. As one of the people involved in the Bristol Food Shelf mentioned, “This is a particularly needy time for all food shelves.”