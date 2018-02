× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Mike Glinski of Three Dog Farm on Blake Roy Road in Middlebury carefully watches a drift of piglets, 8 males and 2 females, born at the end of January to their 300-pound mother. The piglets will be ready for sale in April. Glinksi and Eva Vekos operate the farm which produces fresh eggs, maple syrup, and select holiday turkeys. Interested in a pig? Call Glinski at (802) 382-8686.