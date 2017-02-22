Live reenactment of Dr. Seuss book The Lorax planned

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Bookshop will host a LIVE reenactment of The Lorax in recognition of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2, 3:30 p.m. with Nola Kevra performing. Yummy “Truffula Fruit” will be served and young attendees will be given their very own “Truffula Seeds” which they can plant. This event is free and open to the public. 

Libraries and bookstores across the country celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss as recognition for his immense contributions to young people’s literature. The National Education Association coordinates Read Across America Day, a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually, on March 2 to coincide with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. 

For more information, contact Jenny Lyons at 802-388-2061 or jenny@vermontbookshop.com.

