Local 4-H teens visit Wisconsin

VERGENNES | Fifteen outstanding young Vermont 4-H dairy members had an opportunity to participate in the National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wis., this year.

The event, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition, took place on the University of Wisconsin campus, Oct. 1-4. More than 200 4-Hers, ages 15 to 18, from throughout the U.S. and Canada attended to learn about the dairy industry and career choices through seminars, keynote speakers and tours of dairy operations and agricultural businesses.

Vermont 4-Hers who participated were Adele Biasini and Hillary Mitchell, both from Morrisville; Kelsey Cram, Whiting; Aislynn Farr, Richmond; Olyvia Fortin, Newport; Katherine Howard, East Thetford; Abagail Hurd, Hardwick; Alexis Lawson, West Burke; Maddie Nadeau, Derby; Jacob Patenaude, Derby Line; Joseph Real, Georgia; Chandra Stanley, Enosburg; and Averi Salley and Brianna and Raymond VanderWey, all from Ferrisburgh. Chaperones were Martha Seifert, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H educator; and Brian and Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes.

Eligibility was based on overall 4-H dairy achievements including excellent 4-H dairy project record books and participation in county and statewide UVM Extension 4-H dairy events. Applicants also had to be enrolled for three or more years in the 4-H dairy project.

The 4-Hers learned how to be advocates for dairy and the science behind dairy foods. They also had a choice of several seminars on topics ranging from dairy reproduction, genomics and farm finance to marketing dairy products and new technologies for monitoring herd health, among others.

They visited several agricultural enterprises including ABS Global, Nasco International, Crave Brothers Farm and Farmstead Cheese and Hoard’s Dairyman Magazine and its registered Guernsey farm. In addition, they toured the National Dairy Shrine Museum and attended the World Dairy Expo, an international dairy industry trade show featuring national dairy cattle shows, commercial exhibits and expert-led seminars.

Funding for the trip was provided by the State 4-H Foundation, the Vermont Dairy Industry Association and several businesses and private donors. To learn more about the Vermont 4-H dairy program, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.