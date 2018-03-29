Local 4-Hers compete

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jen Thygesen Several 4-Hers from throughout the state participated in the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 17, including these top 10 finishers in the 10- and 11-year-old age group. They are: Front row (left to right): Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Natalie Michaud, East Hardwick; and Lucy Palmer, Cavendish. Back row: Jaymie Landon, West Pawlet; Mckenzie Clark, Bomoseen; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick; Emma Oliver, Bridport; Alyssa Frazier, Berlin; and Christin Haynes, East Montpelier. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jen Thygesen Competing in the senior division (ages 14 and up) at the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held March 17 in Burlington, were: Front row (left to right): Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; Amanda Ferris, Braintree; Riley Cross, Reading; and Chandra Stanley, Franklin. Back row: Maddie Nadeau, Holland; Ron Senecal, Bradford; Dana and Calvin Seward, East Wallingford; Cole Goodhue, Fairfield; and Joe Real, Georgia. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jen Thygesen The State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held March 17 provided an opportunity for younger 4-Hers to match wits on dairy topics. Earning rosette ribbons for placing in the top 10 in the competition for ages 8 and 9 were: Front row (left to right): Hailey Dow, Windsor; Joey Palazzo, Pomfret; and Charles Young, Bethel. Back row: Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge; Duncan Schrader, Plainfield; A.J. Landon, Marlee Gallagher (hidden), and Haedyn Williams, all from West Pawlet; Julie Combs, Enosburg; and Tristin Sumner, Granville. Prev Next

RUTLAND | The State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 17 provided a fun, and challenging, opportunity for 4-Hers, ages 8 to 18, to test their dairy knowledge.

At stake for those competing in the senior division for ages 14 and older was a chance to represent Vermont on the state team that will compete in regional and national events. The four 4-Hers chosen for the team are Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; Calvin and Dana Seward, both from East Wallingford; and Cole Goodhue, Fairfield. Joe Real, Georgia, who placed third in the contest, qualified for the team but opted not to compete due to school and other commitments.

First alternate is Riley Cross, Reading, and second alternate, Chandra Stanley, Franklin. Others who placed in the top 10 in this age group were Ron Senecal, Bradford; Maddie Nadeau, Holland; and Amanda Ferris, Braintree.

In addition to the buzzer rounds, all contestants at this University of Vermont Extension 4-H event took a written test with scores from both combined for the final score. Questions focused on genetics, calving and diseases, herd management practices, feeds and cattle breeds, among other topics.

Junior division winners, listed from first to last, were: 12- and 13-year-olds Charlie Haynes, East Montpelier; Rozalynd Ahlmann, Lunenburg; Owen Seward, East Wallingford; Lincoln Michaud and Haley Michaud, both from East Hardwick; Donovan Noyes, East Montpelier; Kendra Clark, Bomoseen; Mackenzie Bushey, Springfield; Taggart Schrader, Plainfield; Sam Callan, Berkshire.

Ten- and 11-year-olds: Alyssa Frazier, Berlin; Christin Haynes, East Montpelier; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Lucy Palmer, Cavendish; Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Emma Oliver, Bridport; Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick; McKenzie Clark, Bomoseen; Natalie Michaud, East Hardwick; Jaymie Landon, West Pawlet.

Eight- and nine-year-olds: Duncan Schrader, Plainfield; Joey Palazzo, Pomfret; Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge; Charles Young, Bethel; Hailey Dow, Windsor; Haedyn Williams, West Pawlet; Tristin Sumner, Granville; Julie Combs, Enosburg; Marlee Gallagher and A.J. Landon, both from West Pawlet

Four-H teens Aislynn Farr, Richmond; Abagail Hurd, Hardwick; Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield; and Bethany Orvis, Middlebury; assisted with the quiz bowl.