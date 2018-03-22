Local 4-Hers in statewide Horse Quiz

× Expand Photo by Amanda Turgeon The top scorers in the 12- and 13-year-old age group at the ermont 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl held at the Fair Haven School last week were: Front row (left to right) Vivienne Babbott of Hinesburg, Emily Shields of Benson, Emeillia Gomo of Chester, Anna-Lise Cooledge of Westford, and Chloe Barewicz of Jericho. Back row: Ella Dubin of Northfield, Mass., Neika Haire of Hinesburg, Ella Goodband of Windham, Jasmine Mooney of Middlebury, and Emma Zimmermann of Northfield.

FAIR HAVEN | Fair Haven Union High School was the venue for this year’s Vermont 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, which attracted 90 participants, 25 of whom competed for a chance to represent the state in national competition.

The March 10 event was sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and Rutland County 4-H. It was open to all Vermont 4-H club members, ages 8 to 18, and also included a silent auction of cakes decorated by 4-Hers. Proceeds will be used for the purchase of prizes for the raffle at the Vermont 4-H Horse Show in July.

Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top ten finishers in each age group, based on scores from several rounds of oral questions. The four highest scorers in the senior division (ages 14 and older) were named to the state 4-H horse quiz bowl team, which will compete this November at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Round-up in Louisville, Kentucky.

Selected for the team, in order of placement, were Eva Joly and Grace Parks, both from Essex Junction; Emma Cushman, Barre; and Lauren Hodsden, Bridport. Other seniors placing in the top ten, starting with fifth place, were Maddie Zimmermann, Northfield; Faith Ploof, Westford; Lillie Tuckerman, South Woodstock; Elyza Bird, Benson; Alexia Diaz, Rutland; and Gennett Kerstetter, Ira.

Rankings, by age group, from first to tenth were:

Novice Seniors (first-time quiz bowl participant, 14-18): Catara Doner, Middlebury; Ella Haire, Hinesburg; Sammie Blackmore, Charlotte; Natalie Tylenda, Essex

Juniors (12 and 13): Chloe Barewicz, Jericho; Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford; Emeillia Gomo, Chester; Emily Shields, Benson; Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg; Emma Zimmermann, Northfield; Jasmine Mooney, St. Johnsbury; Ella Goodband, Windham; Neika Haire, Hinesburg; Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (Windham County 4-H club member)

Juniors (10-11): Summer Le, Colchester; Grace Trahnstrom, Mendon; Kiera Newton, Milton; Isabella Barber, Clemons, N.Y. (Rutland County 4-H club member); Natalie Noyes, Athens; Megan Carson, Windham; Abagail Williams, Andover; Allessandra Hoffman, Milton; Madeline Tylenda, Essex; Sophia Schifilliti, Colchester

Juniors (8-9): Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Emily Oliver, Royalton; Madeline Langlois and Adaline Ploof, both from Westford; Jennifer Perkins, Vernon; Seanna Erickson, Florence; Jack Tylenda, Essex; Olivia Quinn, Whiting; Morgan Wood, Brandon; and Ben Tylenda, Essex.

4-H teen assistants for the event were Hailee Blades, Jeffersonville; Chelsea Carcoba, Danville; Betsy Coburn, Castleton; Arin Kenyon, Chester; Hannah Lang, Essex Junction; Catherine Thrasher, Rupert; and Bridget Webber, West Burke.