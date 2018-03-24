Local 4H Club members in Food Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of UVM Extension 4-H A culinary contest, a highlight of Addison County 4-H Foods Day, Feb. 24 in Middlebury, produced several winners. They were Front row (left to right): Emma Oliver, Alexis and Erin Whipple, all from Bridport. Back row: Trevor Wright, Bridport; Annika and Adrienne Smits, both from Addison; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham; McKenna White, Whiting; Catara Doner, Middlebury; Katherine Whipple, Bridport; Noah Sheldrick, Salisbury; and Lydia Raymond, Charlotte.

MIDDLEBURY | Forty-one Addison County 4-Hers participated in the Addison County 4-H Foods Day at Middlebury Union Middle School last month.

In keeping with the theme, Dreaming of Picnic Days, participants brought dishes for evaluation and took part with others in their age group in three different labs. The event, sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H in Addison County, was open to 4-Hers, ages 5 to 18, enrolled in county 4-H clubs.

In the Germ City Nutrition Lab with Susan Bodette, a nutrition educator with the UVM Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, the youths learned about food safety and the proper way to clean their hands, using a black light to check for germs after washing. Volleyball was the featured game at a lab on the importance of exercise, coordinated by adult 4-H volunteer Becky Plouffe of Bridport.

The Foods Lab helped the 4-H’ers hone their culinary skills as they prepared food for a lunch buffet and snack break. Younger participants (up to Grade 4) worked with Heather Mattison, Whiting, to prepare a Greek yogurt dip with fruit. 4-H’ers in Grades 5-7 made hamburg sliders with Cady White, Whiting, while older participants, taught by Janet Piper, Bridport, and Melinda Piper, Sudbury, prepared chicken fingers.

Foods from the culinary contest also were served at lunch. The contest was evaluated by Middlebury’s Hannaford Career Center culinary students and 4-H volunteers. Judging was based on presentation including table setting and appropriate garnishes, appearance and taste, among other criteria.

Winners by age group were:

Grades K-2 (desserts): Trevor Wright, Bridport, cherry pie in a jar (first); Noah Sheldrick, Salisbury. whoopie pies (second); Annika Smits, Addison, mini fruit pizza (third)

Grades 3-4 (salads): Lydia Raymond, Charlotte, creamy potato salad (first); Adrienne Smits, Addison, wheat berry salad (second); Alexis Whipple, Bridport, garden salad with ranch dressing (third)

Grades 5-7 (sandwiches): Emma Oliver, Bridport, curry chicken salad sandwich (first); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham, cranberry walnut chicken salad (second); Erin Whipple, Bridport, turkey wrap (third)

Grades 8-12 (bean bonanza): McKenna White, Whiting, Spanish paella (first); Katherine Whipple, Bridport, chocolate black bean muffins (second); Catara Doner, Middlebury, green bean casserole (third)

Addison County 4-H program is always looking for interested students, so contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Martha Seifert at (802) 388-4969, ext. 355 for information on how to join.