Local business and charity owner heads to Uganda

× Expand Photo from 52kids.org A group of children who have benefitted from the work 52 Kids foundation has done on past trips.

SHELBURNE — The owner of Folino’s pizza in Shelburne, John Koerner, and general manager Seth Desrochers are leaving Feb. 5 for a 12-day trip to Kamuli, Uganda. The purpose of the trip is to work on projects for the charity known as 52 Kids, run by Koerner.

52 Kids was started in 2004 by Jagger Koerner, son of John. On a trip to Africa, Jagger met Frank Woitera, a resident of Kamuli. The two decided to start the foundation in Uganda in order to improve the futures of the children living there. John Koerner has been running the business side of things since the foundation’s inception.

The foundation strives to help the community in Kumali become more self-sufficient, by improving access to education, clean drinking water, better medical care, and by growing and supporting the local businesses.

According to the website for the foundation, they don’t do “aide as usual.” The organizers of the foundation believe that “education is a stepping-stone to greater things, and with strong community support, good health, and nutrition, our members are empowered to reach their full potential, and ultimately establish and sustain economic independence.” Currently, less than 15 percent of Ugandan youths graduate from secondary school, and 52 Kids is determined to change that.

Desrochers said, “It’s hard to sum up exactly what the foundation has done for these families, because we can’t even imagine the struggles that they face every day. Long commutes to school on foot, traveling miles just to get clean drinking water, attending classes without even speaking the language that they are taught in are just a few hurdles that we in the U.S. would never have to deal with.”

The foundation built a dormitory which is home to the largest internet cafe in the village. The dormitory gives the students a place to stay in close proximity to the school, while avoiding the long commutes, which are often the cause of poor attendance. To help with revenue for other beneficial projects, the dormitory also houses a student-run juice bar.

While on this trip, Koerner, Desrochers, and long-time friend and associate of Koerner, Doug Kramer, plan to do a number of things for the foundation. They will offer demonstrations in the classrooms about the ways in which life is different for students here in Vermont. The group will also plant trees, discuss the potential for a possible work exchange program at Folino’s, and take videos in the classroom and of daily life in Kamuli.

This will be the first time Desrochers has accompanied Koerner on the trip. He said, “I hope to learn as much as I can about their culture, and hopefully learn some ways that I can make a difference in these children’s lives.”

As the general manager of the restaurant, he often fields questions about the charity.

“I hope to get a better idea of what the 52 Kids foundation has done for the village from face to face interactions with the villagers, and hopefully will be able to answer questions — that come all the time at the restaurant from customers — in a much more in depth way than I can now.”

Folino’s itself does more than just make pizza. Not only do they play the videos of trips to Kamuli on TVs in the restaurant to raise awareness, but they do a lot to raise money toward the foundation. Last year, the pizza restaurant partnered with BBD’s, a New York City restaurant to do a fundraiser at Folino’s where all the proceeds went to 52 Kids. They sell their dough as a “dough-nation” where all the proceeds are given to the charity, and they did the same with ice cream sold this past summer. All of the returnables that are gathered at Folino’s — which is BYOB — are returned and the money is directly donated to 52 Kids.

“Hopefully this trip will give us new ideas and inspiration,” said Desrochers.

There are a number of ways that Vermonters can get involved with the foundation to help the Ugandan children. The organization offers a volunteer trip opportunity for high school students. During this travel-abroad leadership opportunity, students participate in the activities of the foundation and stay with host families, but they also gain important understanding of foreign cultures, build leadership skills, venture outside their comfort zone, and potentially realize a career that they will be interested in after college.

Those who feel passionate about the charity’s work have chances to participate in adult learning service trips, or long term service internship positions in Uganda. Interested parties can also volunteer for the foundation right here at home and assist with marketing, bookkeeping, office management, and project leadership.

The average life expectancy in Uganda is only 53 years old. 52 Kids also organizes nursing trips from UVM to travel to Kamuli to help with medical care.

For more information about the foundation, travel or volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, you can visit 52Kids.org, or contact the charity at 52KidsFoundation@gmail.com.