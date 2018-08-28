Local candidate says he’s being harassed

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Doug Tolles

NEW HAVEN | Former New Haven Selectboard member Doug Tolles, who won the 2018 GOP primary and is now in the general election race for Addison County assistant judge, told the Eagle that he has received anonymous complaints about his campaign yard signs.

Tolles believes the complaints, with no names being revealed, are a deliberate effort to harass him during the current campaign.

In addition to the sign complaints, Tolles alluded to being intimidated by another anonymous person, however, he chose not to discuss particulars with the Eagle at this time.

Tolles said that the complaints about the signs have prompted a judicial review by the 28-member Association of County Judges based in Hyde Park.

“I got a call from the head of the association (Karen Bradley),” Tolles said. “She told me that there have been complaints filed seeking a ‘judicial review’ of me because I have the audacity to put on my yard signs ‘Vote Judge Tolles’. There were complaints about my signs, and a campaign shirt I was wearing which has the same thing.”

Tolles said that his campaign signs do not claim he is a judge, but rather that the Association of County Judges took issue with his not using including the word “assistant”.

However, Tolles refuted Bradley noting that an assistant judge is commonly addressed by the title “judge”, not necessarily “assistant judge”. Apparently, Bradley could not disagree.

“I asked (Bradley) who filed these complaints, but she wouldn’t tell me,” he said. “I said, ‘what about freedom of information?’ And she said ‘no’; she wouldn’t tell me the name or names. Obviously, somebody out there is trying to cause a stink and harass me.”

Tolles told Bradley that he would add the abbreviation “asst.”, short for assistant, to his campaign signs. The sign fix has apparently ended the compliant issue.

“She agreed with me and I have dutifully ordered stickers that read ‘asst.’,” Tolles added. “I will stick them on every sign and I will be in compliance even though I am already in compliance. But this is indicative of me being targeted, as a Republican, and they won’t say who’s behind it.”

Tolles said that he wouldn’t be surprised if some Democrats might be behind the complaints, but he isn’t able to name an individual or individuals involved in undermining his candidacy.