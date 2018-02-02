Local fundraiser: Diamond dogs and carat cats

× Expand Photo by Hannah Manley Mittens the kitten looks elegant in her Photoshopped diamond earrings for a new fundraising project for Addison County’s Homeward Bound animal shelter.

MIDDLEBURY | Up front, we’ll tell you the photo of lovely Mitten the kitten was worked in Adobe Photoshop software. She’s not really wearing earrings. But let us continue: Homeward Bound is partnering with Autumn Gold to introduce a new Valentine’s Day fundraising project to the region that will benefit the homeless animals being served at the county’s shelter.

The “fundraiser” is a raffle and up for grabs is a pair of round .48ct total weight diamond studs set in 14k white gold four prong baskets with screw posts with a retail value of $1,200. Autumn Gold has donated the earrings and all proceeds will go to the care of homeless animals in Addison County.

The tickets are $10 each and are available at both Homeward Bound and Autumn Gold as well as on the Web at www.homewardboundanimals.org. The drawing will take place at Autumn Gold on Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. Those purchasing tickets do not need to be present to win.

Homeward Bound’s Executive Director Jessica Danyow said, “The funds raised from this raffle are earmarked for animal care. We still have the responsibility of 27 animals that came to us through a local neglect case last October in addition to the 85 animals currently residing with us.”

Autumn Gold Owner John Wallace said, “My staff is very connected to the shelter, so this was a logical effort for us to support. We are excited to see what this raffle can raise … and someone is going to get a gorgeous pair of diamond studs!”

Homeward Bound exists to educate the community and improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering, and elevate their status in society. They safeguard, rescue, shelter, heal, adopt and advocate for animals in need, while inspiring community action and compassion on their behalf.

Autumn Gold is a full service jewelry store on Main Street in Middlebury. This year they are celebrating 20 years working with “the earth’s most beautiful gifts.”

Homeward Bound

Addison County Humane Society

236 Boardman St., Middlebury, Vt. 05753

(802) 388-1100, ext. 232