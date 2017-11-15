Local GOP to meet in Vergennes

MIDDLEBURY | The Addison County Republican Committee met Nov. 6 with Chairman Jon Christiano opening the meeting with an invocation and pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Christiano distributed the minutes of the Sept. 11 meeting.

Daniel Monger moved to accept the minutes as presented and Marion Burton seconded the motion; motion carried.

The party treasurer reported that there was $1,342.96 in the checking account.

Peter Briggs moved to accept the treasurer’s report and Bob Burton seconded the motion; motion carried.

Discussion followed regarding a proposed meeting at the KB Café with county representatives to the Vermont Legislature. Christiano stated that he would contact the café and Representatives.

The Addison County Caucus was held on Oct. 20.

The next regular meeting of the Addison County Republican Committee will be held on at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Kennedy Bros. building on Main Street in Vergennes.