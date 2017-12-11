Local GOP to meet

ADDISON | The Addison County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at a private residence 218 Briggs Rd., in Addison. The informal meeting will be preceded by a pot luck dinner. Attendees are invited to bring a small dish to pass around.

“We plan to sign and address thank you cards for the people who have supported us. It would be great to have your name added to the cards as well,” according to Jon D. Christiano, chair of the Addison County Republicans. For details and directions, call Christiano at (802) 316-7815.