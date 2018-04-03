Local students inducted during NTHS ceremony

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio On March 27, Hannaford Career Center officials inducted new students from around Addison County into the National Technical Honor Society at a candlelight ceremony event held at the Middlebury Union High School auditorium.

MIDDLEBURY | During his annual State of the Union address in January, President Donald Trump called for more national vocational education. “Let us invest in workforce development and job training. Let us open great vocational schools so our future workers can learn a craft and realize their full potential,” Trump said.

One “great” vocational school already investing in workforce development and job training is the Hannaford Career Center located next to Middlebury Union High School in Middlebury.

On March 27, Hannaford Career Center officials inducted new students into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at an event held at the MUHS auditorium.

Hannaford’s NTHS advisor Brenda Logee hosted the candle-lighting ceremony. She welcomed students, faculty, parents, and special guests from the local business and education communities.

Other speakers included Hannaford Center Director Dana Peterson, various Hannaford instructors, as well as award-winning NTHS members Malcolm Donovan-Cook, Brooke Perlee and Satchel McLaughlin.

Honorary inductees to NTHS at this year ceremony included Middlebury-based County Tire Service and UVM-Porter Medical Center for their on-the-job training and employment of Hannaford graduates.

Students named to the honor society:

Lydia Alberts (MUHS), Jordan Allen (MUHS), Lindsey Armell (MAUHS), Anna Browdy (home), Elizabeth Chamberlain (MUHS), Benjamin Clark (VUHS), Ben Collaro (MAUHS), and Duncan Crogan (MUHS).

Dyan Disorda (MUHS), Cody Devries (VUHS), Derek Felkl (MUHS), Eden Ginsburg (MAUHS), Jacob Gonyeau (VUHS), Jameson Haggett (VUHS), Samuel Hodges (MUHS), Emily Jackson (VUHS), Althea Kane (MAUHS), and Peter Koening (MAUHS).

Erin Lawrence (VUHS), Sophie Lefkoe (MUHS), Lucas Livingston (MAUHS), Takumi Melchior (MAUHS), Greta Rose Meyer (MAUHS), Nico Gori-Montanelli (MAUHS), Dana Norton (MAUHS), Nicole Palmer (MUHS), Abigail Perlee (MAUHS), and Hailey Quenneville (MUHS).

Meilena Sanchez (MUHS), Ruth Simpson (MUHS), Madeline Smith (VUHS), Jack Waterman (MUHS), Kalah Welch (home), Cedar Winslow (VUHS) and Daniel Wisell (MUHS).