Local students win at 4-H Dairy Show

Judge Aaron Easton explains placements for a fitting and show class for 14-year-olds at the State 4-H Dairy Show, Aug. 13. From left: Abigail Reen, Bristol (fourth); Brennan Vaughan, East Thetford (third); Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier (second); and Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge (first). (photo: Allison Smith/UVM Extension 4-H).

Enthusiasm ran high at the State 4-H Dairy Show, Aug. 13, as the 4-Hers vied for championships in conformation and showing classes along with a chance to represent Vermont in regional competition.

The event, held at the Field Days grounds in Highgate, attracted 81 participants who showed 107 animals. Judges were Aaron Eaton for Holsteins and Senior Fitting and Show classes and Sheri Boardman, Middleburgh, N.Y., for colored breeds and Junior Fitting and Show classes.

Thirty of the Vermont 4-H Dairy Show’s best exhibitors also are headed to the “Big E” to participate in the 4-H dairy show. In addition, Vermont will send teams to compete in dairy judging and quiz bowl.

In the fitting and show competition at the state dairy show the 4-H’ers were evaluated on their poise and presentation and handling of their animal. Adele Biasini, Morrisville, was named the Senior Fitting and Show Champion (ages 14-18). The Junior Fitting and Show Championship Award (ages 11-13) went to Charlie Haynes, East Montpelier.

In conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of animal, judging was based on the physical structure, condition and appearance of the animal.

AYRSHIRE--Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Jonathan Flores-Torres, Ferrisburgh, with his two-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Reen, Bristol, with her spring yearling.

ERSEY--Reserve Junior Champion: Sarah Hill, Bristol, with her winter calf.

Yankee Farm Credit received the Friend of 4-H Award, which recognizes a business that has been a long-time supporter of 4-H programs. Judith Vaughan was this year’s recipient of the Ed Gould Award. The award goes to an adult who provides leadership and strong support to the Vermont 4-H dairy program just as Gould did.

University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and the Franklin County 4-H Foundation co-sponsored the dairy show.