Local towns front and center in rabies fight

× Expand CDC photo provided

MIDDLEBURY – The State of Vermont has targeted the Addison County towns of Ferrisburgh, Monkton, North Ferrisburgh, Starksboro and Vergennes and the nearby Chittenden County towns of Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg as part of coordinated effort to halt the spread of rabies.

The state’s Rabies Bait Drop program got underway last week and concluded over the weekend.

“The week-long bait drop is part of a cooperative effort between Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to stop the spread of the potentially fatal disease,” according to Ben Truman, public health communication officer with the Vermont Department of Health.

In an Aug. 7 news release, Truman noted that, “so far this year, 23 animals in the area have tested positive for rabies; 14 of those have been raccoons.”

Vermont Department of Health officials caution that rabies is a deadly viral disease. It attacks the brains of mammals. While seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get the virus. Rabies is spread through infected bites or even infected saliva contact.

The rabies bait was placed by hand in residential areas and dropped by a low-flying aircraft in wooded places and fields.

According to Truman, more than 450,000 bait packs have been planned for 112 Vermont communities in nine counties, which include the Addison and Chittenden towns above.

The most effective formulation of rabies bait used by government agencies is known as RABORAL V-RG. It is as a recombinant vaccine that protects raccoons and coyotes against rabies. RABORAL is placed in a small plastic packet covered by a fishmeal-based coating.

“The bait is not harmful to adults, children, pets or other wildlife, and you can’t get rabies from it,” said Vermont Public Health Veterinarian Robert Johnson. “The plane’s copilots control an ‘on/off’ switch to keep the bait from being dropped on roadways, near homes and other places where people may be.”

Johnson cautions that anyone who comes across any bait is asked to leave it undisturbed so that it can be eaten by the animals. “If the bait must be moved, please use gloves.” If your pet eats a bait, or a child brings one home, Johnson said you should let officials know what happened to it immediately by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 472-2437 or the toll-free number printed on the bait.

If you suspect an animal may have rabies, call the Rabies Hotline: 1-800-472-2437 or 802-223-8697.