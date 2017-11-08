Local voters approve gas easements, defeat school renovations

× Expand Photo provided A group of Middlebury residents petitioned the Vermont Gas deed of easements for a Nov. 7 vote.

MIDDLEBURY-BRISTOL | Middlebury voters approved a downtown deed of easements for Vermont Gas on parcels located behind Mr. Ups Restaurant, the municipal office building, and Ilsley Public Library, and Mill Street.

The agreements were approved by the Select board at a June 27 meeting and 12 voters petitioned the town to giving either a thumbs up or thumbs down decision on Nov. 7.

The voting item was warned on Oct. 2 although, according to several Middlebury residents the Eagle spoke with on Nov. 8, only a limited number of registered voters were aware of the warning; the notice appeared in the local "newspaper of record" with a circulation of 7,000 readers countywide.

Turn out was low for the Middlebury action with only 448 total ballots cast. Voting yes: 279; voting no: 168.

× Expand Photo provided Bristol voters turned down a $35 million plan to renovate MAUHS.

BRISTOL VOTERS

In Bristol, Addison Northeast Supervisory Union voters rejected a $36.6 million plan to renovate Mount Abraham Union High School Nov. 2.

"If we want a 7 to 12 school in this five-town community we have to renovate this building," MAUHS Principal Jessica Barewicz told news reporters prior to the vote. "There are some significant risks that scare me to think about, having to close the doors if we have some significant issues that really disrupt school; that’s inevitable if we don’t do something soon.

"A remodeling of this scale comes only a couple of times a century. If we agree that Mt. Abe is in need of significant work we should act swiftly. A delay could push construction back another year resulting in potentially millions of dollars in cost increases meaning we get a lot less work done for the same amount of money."