Local wood fueling Vermont’s long winter

MIDDLEBURY | Vermonters have stayed warm during winter since the days native Abenaki people hunted the woods and streams of the future Green Mountain State.

In the Eagle’s circulation area, the state has already installed a wood-chip furnace in the basement of the Addison County District Courthouse in Middlebury as a small part of its 2050 goal of going 90 percent alternative energy.

Today, more Vermonters are keeping their homes and businesses warm with wood and pellet stoves. And according to Emma Hanson of the Agency of Natural Resources Vermont State Archives, home to the Constitution, is also heated by locally harvested wood.

“Last fall, the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) replaced the aging boilers in the State Archives in Middlesex with two new automatic (European-made) Froling wood pellet boilers,” according to Hanson in a news statement. “This heat plant will use regionally sourced pellets to provide heat to the building that houses vital records, including the state’s constitution. It is the first part of an efficiency overhaul at the archives. The new boilers will displace 180 metric tons of (fossil fuel) CO2 equivalents annually, that’s equivalent to taking 38 cars off the road. The state will also save nearly $40,000 each year by switching from oil to pellets.”

Aside from home and business use of wood heat, the State of Vermont is also making a larger commitment to use locally harvested wood resources.

Hanson notes that the State Energy Management Program is the driving force behind increased use of wood heat.

The State Energy Management Program got underway through a partnership between the BGS Energy Office and Efficiency Vermont.

“It was funded with a $78,000 grant from the Clean Energy Development Fund and through a unique energy revolving loan fund managed by the BGS Energy Office that uses savings from efficiency projects to repay the loans,” Hanson noted.

As outlined by the Agency of Natural Resources, “Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan sets a goal of reaching 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.”

Considering Vermont’s northern latitude, state data indicates that a third of our energy needs are thermal; however, only 21 percent of these thermal needs is being met with wood.