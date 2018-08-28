Local youth to benefit from new partnership

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of EPIC Students participate in the EPIC Program’s Carving Studio Mosaics Camp. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of FUSION Adam Clark participating in a dissection class at the FUSION Afterschool & Summer Learning Program in Vergennes. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio According to Holly Morehouse of Vermont Afterschool, both Addison and Rutland counties will benefit by the new arrangement with the Vermont Community Foundation. There’s no limit to age when it comes to afterschool programs locally. Pictured: An afterschool computer program at the Bristol Hub. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of FUSION Leah Krause participating in a dissection class at the FUSION Afterschool & Summer Learning Program in Vergennes. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of the Vermont Community Foundation (VCF), based in Middlebury, announced that they has entered into a partnership with Vermont Afterschool, a nonprofit working to ensure that all Vermont youth have access to quality out-of-school learning opportunities.

How will local youngsters and teens benefit by the new arrangement?

According to Holly Morehouse of Vermont Afterschool, both Addison and Rutland counties will benefit.

“Who benefits? Quite a few,” Morehouse told the Eagle. “The Fusion Program in Vergennes, the Addison N.E. Supervisory Union’s 21st Century Learners, Mary Johnson Children School’s afterschool program in Middlebury, the Middlebury Teen Center, Addison Central Schools, the Tapestry and Epic programs in Rutland City, also new opportunities for Boys and Girls Clubs in Rutland and Vergennes.”

Morehouse defines afterschool programs as those outside the school and over the summer, outside of home and school, out in the community.

There’s no limit to age when it comes to afterschool programs locally.

“People often think of little kids and child care when it comes to afterschool programs,” Morehouse said. “It’s much broader than that.”

She noted that middle and high school programs are about finding positive development, self efficacy, career passions, peer relationships, and even job skills.

Vermont Afterschool is open to welcoming schools, groups and centers interested in ideas.

Morehouse said the non-profit has many resources for teachers and other community leaders.

As part of the partnership, the Community Foundation is awarding Vermont Afterschool a three-year $180,000 grant to strengthen afterschool and out-of-school time programming for older youth in Vermont.

“Over the last five years, Vermont has seen a steady decrease in the number of afterschool programs serving middle and high school youth,” Morehouse noted. “We see a real need in the field and a partnership like this will help us to make significant gains on key state-level systems building work that we would not be able to do otherwise.”

Vermont Community Foundation officials have said the organization has prioritized afterschool, summer, and out-of-school learning as one of several issues most critically affecting the opportunity gap.

Morehouse confirmed that “research shows that students participating in afterschool programs, especially students who participate regularly, see gains in their math achievement and academic performance, improve their work habits, and have better school day attendance... .”

“Holly and her team share our vision for a more equitable and student-centered afterschool system in Vermont,” said VCF CEO Dan Smith. “