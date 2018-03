× Expand Photo provided

VERGENNES | The Champlain Longboats Program hosts its 18th annual open house. Longboats is a program of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the LCMM boat shop. The public is invited to attend. Pizza, salad, beverages, and dessert will be served.