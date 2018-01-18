Loon Watch blog irritates, energizes followers

× Expand Photo by Audubon The Vermont Loon Watch blogsite gets a lot of readers. Some love it, some hate it. Blogmaster and former Ferrisburgh resident J. Kirk Edwards started the blog a decade ago when he retired.

FERRISBURGH | When former long-time Ferrisburgh resident J. Kirk Edwards retired a decade ago, he wanted something to keep him busy while remaining active in Vermont politics.

An accomplished landscape painter, former news photographer, and Vietnam veteran aviator, Edwards never lost his interest in Vermont politics even while spending most of his time south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

And so, as his online persona of the “Vermont Woodchuck”, Edwards created his Vermont Loon Watch blog, an outrageous blend of Vermont and national political rants and biting satire.

We asked Edwards to talk about how his Loon Watch site got started and what kind of criticism (or praise) he’s received over the years.

The Eagle: When did you create the Vermont Loon Watch blog?

Edwards: The blog emerged in August 2008. I puttered around with different names, but Loon Watch amused me the most. Initially, people encountered the blog thinking it was a bird-watching site only to find out it was beating their favorite liberal celebrity and politican forehead flat with commentary on their inane public statements. Readership dropped off fast as a result. But a funny think happened on the way to blogsite oblivioin: I went after Burlington morning talk show radio personalities Charlie and Ernie for being afraid to call out the many idiots they interview live on their show daily. That got the show hosts angry at me; they went after me on the air and then my readership suddenly shot up and has stayed in the stratosphere ever since.

The Eagle : What is the idea behind doing this blog? What was the impetus to “poke a stick in the eye” of Vermont liberals, as you say on the blog?

Edwards: The final push came when I heard former Gov. Howard Dean utter an answer to a feckless news reporter who asked him about his personal, political stripe. In response, Dean gushed, “I’m a fiscal conservative and social liberal.” Well, that sure had enough goo all over it to stick to just about anything.

No progressive-liberal in Vermont probably thought much about that bit of legerdemain. Only an individual with a cognitive disorder could hold both thoughts true at the same time. Just think about that dichotomy: You have to realize that (this kind of)thing is terminal. There isn’t any cure.