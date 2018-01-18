Loon Watch blog irritates, energizes followers

Photo by Audubon
The Vermont Loon Watch blogsite gets a lot of readers. Some love it, some hate it. Blogmaster and former Ferrisburgh resident J. Kirk Edwards started the blog a decade ago when he retired.
FERRISBURGH | When former long-time Ferrisburgh resident J. Kirk Edwards retired a decade ago, he wanted something to keep him busy while remaining active in Vermont politics.
An accomplished landscape painter, former news photographer, and Vietnam veteran aviator, Edwards never lost his interest in Vermont politics even while spending most of his time south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
And so, as his online persona of the “Vermont Woodchuck”, Edwards created his Vermont Loon Watch blog, an outrageous blend of Vermont and national political rants and biting satire.
We asked Edwards to talk about how his Loon Watch site got started and what kind of criticism (or praise) he’s received over the years.
The Eagle: When did you create the Vermont Loon Watch blog?
Edwards: The blog emerged in August 2008. I puttered around with different names, but Loon Watch amused me the most. Initially, people encountered the blog thinking it was a bird-watching site only to find out it was beating their favorite liberal celebrity and politican forehead flat with commentary on their inane public statements. Readership dropped off fast as a result. But a funny think happened on the way to blogsite oblivioin: I went after Burlington morning talk show radio personalities Charlie and Ernie for being afraid to call out the many idiots they interview live on their show daily. That got the show hosts angry at me; they went after me on the air and then my readership suddenly shot up and has stayed in the stratosphere ever since.
The Eagle : What is the idea behind doing this blog? What was the impetus to “poke a stick in the eye” of Vermont liberals, as you say on the blog?
Edwards: The final push came when I heard former Gov. Howard Dean utter an answer to a feckless news reporter who asked him about his personal, political stripe. In response, Dean gushed, “I’m a fiscal conservative and social liberal.” Well, that sure had enough goo all over it to stick to just about anything.
No progressive-liberal in Vermont probably thought much about that bit of legerdemain. Only an individual with a cognitive disorder could hold both thoughts true at the same time. Just think about that dichotomy: You have to realize that (this kind of)thing is terminal. There isn’t any cure.
The Eagle: Tell us a little bit about the blog’s regular features. What topics/issues do you go after?
Edwards: The blog is now 10 years old and has changed quite a bit since 2008.
For one thing, there is only so much that one can write about government corruption and certain office holders.
Residents of Vermont have the vote, and so does a resident of every other state (if they own a second home in Vermont). Illegal immigrants here? Why not. Who is checking their registrations when they sign the papers here? “Ok, sir, where do you reside?” “Duxbury, Honduras.” Excellent, come in. Next, please. I got tired of this at the time as President Obama was doing more and more damage to the nation.
What is surprising is the number of people who voted for him, paying no attention to what he said prior to to 2008. Besides, for me, the blatherings of President George W. Bush was enough to bring new meaning to the word upchuck.
I post the “Tune in” feature on Loon Watch, which are cartoons covering topical issues from international to local items. One example is ObamaCare while others include those so-called entitlements in which recipients are not required to pay into the program. Anything to do with climate change gets special attention, too.
The Eagle: How about reader reactions? How do people discover this blog?
Edwards: The blog, like many things, started off small. Now, I have up to 150 readers a day; most come from stateside, but I do have followers in China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the U.K., France, Russia and other countries. This is all tracked by my blog administrator both daily and yearly.
The Eagle: You spend most of your time out of state, so how do you keep up on Vermont news?
Edwards: I have links to the Eagle, Free Press, True North Reports, other newspapers, and all the local T.V. and radio stations. Mostly the web provides the fodder.
Loon Watch started off being very political, but it changed. I’ve been after the GOP, those establishment poobahs like U.S. Senators Ryan and McConnell who run their mouths and do nothing but serve their donors and the Wall Street bankers.
The Eagle: From your blog perch, what do you see as Vermont’s greatest problems both socially and politically (policy)?
Edwards: That’s easy: Single-party domination of state government is a form of political slavery. The progressives will call themselves every name from liberal to Democrat to socialist (and anything in between)just to avoid the other name: communist. A rose is a rose. Vermont is running out of options and Uncle Sam will soon shut off the money pipeline.
This is what I see from looking out my blog window.