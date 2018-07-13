Lyme disease strikes area horses

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Pennsylvania Lyme disease and horses: Left untreated, horses can develop long-term effects such as severe arthritis.

MIDDLEBURY | Lyme disease is a pernicious disease. In humans, this serious disorder begins with inflammation, a rash, headache, fever, and chills, and later by possible arthritis and neurological and cardiac disorders. Lyme, name after the town in Connecticut where the disease was first identified, is caused by bacteria that are transmitted by ticks.

In recent years, climate change is often blamed for the increase in tick populations in Vermont. And now, just like humans and dogs, horses can become infected with the disease, according to veterinarian Dr. Steve Angelos of Vermont’s Large Animal Medical Associates in Westford.

Angelos, a former veterinary medicine professor, is originally from Plattsburgh, New York. He is currently board certified by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

“Lyme disease is caused by the organism Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the deer tick. The prevalence of B. burgdorferi is particularly high in the northeastern United States,” according to Angelos. “The transmission of Lyme occurs anytime that ticks are active, but is highest from late summer to early winter.”

With more and more rural Vermonters owning living hobby horses, it’s time to pay closer attention to warnings by local vets like Angelos.

Angelos noted that the clinical signs of Lyme disease are often nonspecific and can even involve multiple body systems.

“Some of the more common signs include: fever, change in attitude, shifting or nonspecific lameness, muscle tenderness, swollen joints, anterior uveitis, and depression,” he noted. “Left untreated, horses can develop long-term effects such as severe arthritis.”

For large animal vets, the task of diagnosing Lyme disease in horses can be a special challenge.

“There are blood tests available that identify antibodies to the bacteria in the bloodstream,” Angelos reported. “While bloodwork is often helpful, results can be vague depending when in the course of disease the blood was drawn. For instance, early in the disease, the body has not had time to produce enough antibodies to provide a positive result. In such an instance, your veterinarian may make a presumptive diagnosis, or may recommend re-testing in the near future. An improvement with treatment is, at times, the best diagnostic indicator.”

While time is of the essence, when a horse is diagnosed with, and then treated for, Lyme disease, the animal will likely make a total recovery.

Sadly, there is no vaccine against Lyme disease approved for horses. But the good news is that studies are showing a vaccine designed for dogs is safe and effective in horses.

Here’s some parting advice by th staff of Large Animal Medical Associates to Vermont horse owners: Treatment involves a long course of antibiotics. Be sure to check your horse’s chin, neck, mane, and under the tail as ticks tend to hide in these places. If you think your horse may be suffering from Lyme disease, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible as a complete recovery is dependent on early diagnosis and treatment.