Made in Vermont: Building America’s fighting USS Saratoga, Part 2

× Expand Image courtesy of the U.S. Navy Art Collection Macdonough’s Victory on Lake Champlain, by Edward Tufnell: USS Saratoga (left center) and the U.S. Eagle (right) engaging the British flagship HMS Confiance (center) off Plattsburgh, Sept. 11, 1814.

VERGENNES — Among America’s top shipbuilders, Adam and Noah Brown of New York City were ordered by the U.S. Government to travel Vermont in early 1814 to build a small fleet of fighting ships to be used against the British on Lake Champlain.

When a second war against Great Britain broke out in 1812, the Vermont border with British Canada was effectively unguarded and British and Canadian vessels treated it as their own.

The Brown brothers were to immediately begin the construction of a squadron of warships for the U.S. Navy’s rising star, Captain Thomas Macdonough.

Macdonough was charged with rebuilding a Lake Champlain fleet not seen since Benedict Arnold’s Revolutionary War undertaking.

The Browns were tasked with first building Macdonough’s flagship to be named the USS Saratoga — the first vessel of its type to bear the proud name of fighting ships named Saratoga.

Called a corvette, the first USS Saratoga was 143 feet long, sleek and loaded with guns and cannon. It was launched on April 11, 1814 where it began its duty on the lake, patrolling for British. Aside from a few minor incidents, the Saratoga did not see battle until a few months later. On Sept. 11, it took part in the maritime phase of the Battle of Plattsburgh.

According to the Dictionary of Naval Fighting, “on the morning of 11 Sept., when (His Majesty’s) Commodore George Downie led the British squadron around Cumberland Head (on Lake Champlain), Macdonough was ready. As British brig HMS Linne approached firing range, she opened the action with a salvo toward USS Saratoga. All but one of the projectiles fell short; and that solid shot was all but spent as it landed on the American corvette, bounced across her deck and smashed a wooden poultry cage freeing a gamecock. The indignant rooster took to his wings and landed in the rigging. Facing the British warships, the cock defiantly called out challenge to battle. Macdonough himself aimed a long 24-pounder at the bow of HMS Confiance, pulled the lanyard firing Saratoga’s first round and gave the signal, ‘close action!’ The shot cut the British flagship’s anchor cable, ripped up her deck and smashed her helm. Then, all the American ships opened fire.”