Made in Vermont: Building America’s first USS Saratoga, Part 1

Captain Thomas Macdonough
VERGENNES — Shipbuilders Adam and Noah Brown of New York City began their illustrious career in 1804 at a shipyard located in a marshy area where today’s Cherry and Clinton streets meet right along Manhattan’s East River shore.
The brothers learned their trade as carpenters and then applied their talents to the lucrative business of building merchant sailing vessels. But when a second war against Great Britain broke out in 1812, they offered their services to the fledgling U.S. government to build new warships, especially on the Great Lakes and northern waterways.
Early in the War of 1812, the brothers built several man-of-wars at their Manhattan outfitters — the USS General, USS (John) Paul Jones and USS Yorktown, among others.
But in short order, Adam and Noah were summoned by Uncle Sam to the northern border to quickly build several large, lake-going warships on Lake Erie, as a British fleet was already plying the giant lake.
But in early 1814, the brothers were ordered by the government to return east to the Vermont border with British Canada.
There, the brothers were to immediately begin the construction of a squadron of warships for the U.S. Navy’s rising star, Captain Thomas Macdonough.
A native of Delaware, Macdonough had inspected the deep basin of the Otter Creek, located just below the falls at Vergennes. A small yard was already established and Macdonough’s soundings of the creek showed it was an excellent place to launch ships on Lake Champlain, well hidden from British spy vessels trespassing on the American lake.
Having just departed the famous USS Constellation (the U.S. Navy’s oldest ship still on display in historic Baltimore) in June 1812 as second lieutenant, Macdonough got a promotion and reassignment four months later to Burlington on Lake Champlain.
The young master had a tall order to fill as American’s Second War of Independence (as it was then called) erupted: rebuild a Lake Champlain fleet not seen since Benedict Arnold’s Revolutionary War undertaking.
Macdonough took command of two sloops, the USS Growler (which was later captured on the lake and renamed HMS Finch by ill-fated British Captain George Downie) and USS Eagle, both moored at Vergennes. The next task was to summon the Browns after their work for the U.S. Navy on Lake Erie wrapped up.
Macdonough laid out the plans to build his fleet with a fast, sleek flagship; it would be a corvette which he already planned to christen USS Saratoga. He also wanted the Browns to build him a new USS Eagle (II) and — in a strange reversal of maritime engineering — turn one of America’s first commercial steamships, S.S. Ticonderoga, into the military schooner, USS Ticonderoga (whose wooden ribs are now on display in Whitehall, New York).
Work on Macdonough’s flagship got underway in the Vergennes basin on March 7, 1814.
Named after the twin 1777 battles in nearby New York, the Saratoga had a displacement of over 700 tons, was 146 feet long, with a beam of over 36 feet and a draft of 12 feet; she was ideal for the shallow water of Otter Creek or sailing craftily close to the lakeshore if need be.
With a compliment of 212 men, 18 cannons and eight big guns, America’s first USS Saratoga was big and it was loaded for bear. In fact, she was so well built that she looked much like a vessel built for battle on the seven seas.
Meanwhile, at the north end of Lake Champlain, up the Richeleau River at Île aux Noix, Saratoga’s match was also under construction: the similar-sized warship HMS Confiance, under the command of H.M. Capt. George Downie, a veteran of Gibraltar, was every bit the contender for commanding international access to Lake Champlain.
To be continued...
Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series about famous icons made in Vermont.