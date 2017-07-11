Made in Vermont: Building America’s first USS Saratoga, Part 1

× Expand Captain Thomas Macdonough

VERGENNES — Shipbuilders Adam and Noah Brown of New York City began their illustrious career in 1804 at a shipyard located in a marshy area where today’s Cherry and Clinton streets meet right along Manhattan’s East River shore.

The brothers learned their trade as carpenters and then applied their talents to the lucrative business of building merchant sailing vessels. But when a second war against Great Britain broke out in 1812, they offered their services to the fledgling U.S. government to build new warships, especially on the Great Lakes and northern waterways.

Early in the War of 1812, the brothers built several man-of-wars at their Manhattan outfitters — the USS General, USS (John) Paul Jones and USS Yorktown, among others.

But in short order, Adam and Noah were summoned by Uncle Sam to the northern border to quickly build several large, lake-going warships on Lake Erie, as a British fleet was already plying the giant lake.

But in early 1814, the brothers were ordered by the government to return east to the Vermont border with British Canada.

There, the brothers were to immediately begin the construction of a squadron of warships for the U.S. Navy’s rising star, Captain Thomas Macdonough.

A native of Delaware, Macdonough had inspected the deep basin of the Otter Creek, located just below the falls at Vergennes. A small yard was already established and Macdonough’s soundings of the creek showed it was an excellent place to launch ships on Lake Champlain, well hidden from British spy vessels trespassing on the American lake.

Having just departed the famous USS Constellation (the U.S. Navy’s oldest ship still on display in historic Baltimore) in June 1812 as second lieutenant, Macdonough got a promotion and reassignment four months later to Burlington on Lake Champlain.

The young master had a tall order to fill as American’s Second War of Independence (as it was then called) erupted: rebuild a Lake Champlain fleet not seen since Benedict Arnold’s Revolutionary War undertaking.

Macdonough took command of two sloops, the USS Growler (which was later captured on the lake and renamed HMS Finch by ill-fated British Captain George Downie) and USS Eagle, both moored at Vergennes. The next task was to summon the Browns after their work for the U.S. Navy on Lake Erie wrapped up.