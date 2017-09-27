Magazine votes college as “most innovative”

× Expand Champlain College

BURLINGTON | Champlain College has been named a “Most Innovative School” in the North for the third year in U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” 2018 publication released today.

Champlain is also in the magazine’s “Top 100 Regional University in the North,” among more than 650 institutions providing graduate and undergraduate education.

U.S. News’s 2018 rankings looks at colleges in four regional categories of institutions that focus on undergraduate education and offer a range of degree programs in the liberal arts and professional fields.

The north regional ranking includes all colleges and universities in New England, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania.