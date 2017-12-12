Main Street ACTR bus stop delay

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The northbound ACTR bus on the Main Street route will continue to stop in front of the U.S. Post Office when riders are waiting at the stop or if a rider asks for a stop.

MIDDLEBURY | In order to maximize access to downtown Middlebury shops and the U.S. Post Office during the holiday season, Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR) announced today that it will delay implementation of use of the new, pull-off bus stop on the St. Stephen’s side of Main Street until after the first of the year.

ACTR Executive Director Jim Moulton said, “ACTR is pleased to support local shops and post office users during the busy holiday season by modifying the use of the bus stop on the St. Stephen’s side of Main Street in order to allow parking until January 1st. Full use of the stop will still be necessary in the new year to ensure we are meeting our obligations to provide access for transit users but this temporary change is the right action for the whole community.”

Staff from Middlebury’s Department of Public Works will cover or modify the markings on the parking spaces involved and sign the spaces as available, as soon as weather allows and necessary supplies can be obtained.

The northbound bus on the Main Street route will continue to stop in front of the Post Office when riders are waiting at the stop or if a rider asks for a stop, Moulton noted. “ACTR Drivers will be operating with extra care and caution in this area during this period with the modified stop and ask car drivers to be aware for extra caution, as well.”