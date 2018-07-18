Man’s body found in lake

SHELBURNE | Following ongoing search efforts since early July, the Vermont State Police Marine Unit and Dive Team, using sonar on the afternoon of July 11, located a body in Lake Champlain presumed to be that of Eric Plett, 41, of Weehawken, New Jersey.

Plett’s body was recovered from the water in the vicinity of Shelburne Point. It was transported to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for positive identification and for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The Vermont State Police received assistance throughout the search effort from the New York State Police, the Shelburne Police Department, the Shelburne Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.