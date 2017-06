RUTLAND TOWN — On June 19, the Vermont State Police began an assault investigation in Rutland Town. The investigation revealed that Trevor McCullough, 31, was with Christopher Smith, 32, at Hannaford Supermarket when the two had a disagreement over items to be purchased. Smith used a shopping cart to strike McCullough in the hip and wrist causing McCullough pain and discomfort. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court.