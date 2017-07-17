Man drowns near dock in Lake Champlain

× Expand Police reported that Clement likely fell into the lake probably when he was anchoring the vessel at the Point Bay Marina.

CHARLOTTE — A Pittsfield, Mass., man drowned during the evening hours of July 15 at the Point Pay Marina on Lake Champlain, according to the Vermont State Police. The marina is located at 1401 Thompson's Point Rd. in Charlotte.

David Clement, 64, had been boating and was visiting the marina, according to the VSP, when his boat was reported to be abandoned at the bay around 10 p.m.

Clement's boat was found to be empty but the motor was idling at the marina dock.

The body of Clement was found between 25 and 30 feet of the shoreline.

Police reported that Clement likely fell into the lake probably when he was anchoring the vessel at the dock.

The accident appears to be accidental at press time.