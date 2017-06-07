Man exposes himself in hotel spa

RUTLAND TOWN —  On May 15,  the Vermont State Police were notified by the Department of Children and Family Services that Richard Piper, 62, exposed himself while in the spa at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town.    

Piper exposed himself twice on Mother’s Day while in the spa.  Two women enjoying Mother’s Day with their children were subjected to Piper’s behavior. 

In 2009 and 2012, Piper was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct a total of three times. One of the victims was under age 13. Piper, currently on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, was arrested and transported to Rutland Superior Court.

