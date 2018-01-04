Police blotter

Man found on ice after snowmobile crash ADDISON | On Dec. 27, the Vermont State Police responded to the Dead Creek Fish and Wildlife Access for a report of an unresponsive male on the ice. Upon arrival, troopers found that Timothy Oemcke, 40, of Addison had crashed his snowmobile on the access road. Oemcke was transported by Vergennes Area Rescue Squad to the University of Vermont Medical Center due to the significant injuries sustained during the crash. This is an ongoing investigation and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor to this crash. VSP stop driver KILLINGTON | On Dec. 26 troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland were patrolling the area of Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, Rutland County. At approximately 11:31 P.M., troopers stopped a vehicle for an observed traffic violation on the Killington Access Road. The operator was identified as Matthew J. Dobson of Bethel. Dobson displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland Town. He was processed for DUI and later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division, on Jan. 15. Accident blamed on ice STARKSBORO | On Dec. 22, Vermont State Police troopers were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Route 116 in the town of Starksboro. Upon arrival, police identified Peter McDurfee, 26, of Vergennes. An investigation revealed that McDurfee was traveling in his International truck north on Route 116. He attempted to slow down for a decline of a hill when the vehicle began to slide. The truck subsequently struck the guardrail. Slippery road conditions were determined to play a factor in the collision. Route 116 was subsequently shut down for multiple hours due to debris in the roadway. Neither alcohol nor drugs were determined to be contributing factors in the collisionVermont State Police were assisted by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Unlawful trespassing SUDBURY | On Dec. 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to the report of a suspicious incident at a home in Hubbardton. Investigation revealed that, Jason D. Book, 39, of Clarendon, had committed the violation of unlawful trespass by entering a dwelling while knowing that he is not licensed or privileged to do so.

Woman’s license was suspended BRISTOL | On Dec. 22, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Silver Street in the town of Monkton. Upon arriving on scene, troopers observed a Silver Honda CRV on its roof off of the travelled portion of the roadway. The operator was identified as Laura Khouri, 26, of Burlington. Statements from the operator and witnesses reveled that the operator lost control of the vehicle and had over-corrected in an attempt to avoid driving off the roadway. Subsequent investigation reveled that Khouri’s driver’s license is criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. She was arrested for driving while license suspended and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Laura was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Courthouse on Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m. Police seek pickup truck leads LEICESITER | On Dec. 26, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Patricia Disorda, 41, of Leicesiter, was traveling north on Route 53 in the town of Leicester when a southbound pickup truck with a yellow plow on the front drifted into her lane of travel sideswiped the entire left side of her vehicle. Disorda was hit by an unidentified vehicle; she activated her hazard lights, pulled over, and stopped. Disorda advised police that she looked in her rear view mirror and observed the truck stop, however, she said only a few seconds the vehicle drive off and continuing to head south on Vermont Route 53 without making any contact with her. Vermont State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or observed a full-size pickup, color unknown, with what is believed to be a full size yellow plow on the front traveling south on Route 53 (Lake Dunmore Road), around the time of this incident is asked to contact Cpl. LeBlanc at the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Overturned SUV on Route 73 SUDBURY | On December 26, 2017, at approximately 1909 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single car motor vehicle crash near Fiddlehill Road on Route 73 in Sudbury. Troopers arrived and located driver Nicholas Delgado , 24, of Brandon, already removed from the Toyota 4-Runner’s crash position and resting upright in a driveway near the scene. Investigation determined that Delgado was traveling west when the operator lost control of the Toyota, left his lane of travel and struck an embankment on the north side of the roadway. This collision overturned the vehicle and caused damage to property nearby. The operator was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was examined on scene by medical personnel and cleared.