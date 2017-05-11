Man honored for saving Fish & Wildlife officer

× Expand Vermonter Dale Gilman was recognized by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Lt. Dave Gregory for coming to the aid of a state game warden who was being assaulted in July 2016.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Fish and Wildlife Board recently honored Dale Gilman for coming to the assistance of warden Randy Hazard at an incident at Averill Pond last July.

Fish & Wildlife Officer Randy Hazard noticed John Gagnon, 48, was swimming illegally at the Averill Pond access area. When Hazard attempted to question him, Gagnon charged the warden, knocking him down and repeatedly punching him in the head.

Gilman was at the access area launching a boat with his family that afternoon and witnessed the assault taking place. He quickly ran to Hazard’s aid. With Gilman’s assistance, Hazard freed himself and subdued and handcuffed his attacker.

A few minutes after the assault, Gagnon attempted to flee by running, handcuffed, into the lake; he had to be rescued by Hazard. Additional law enforcement officers arrived and assisted with the arrest and processing of Gagnon.

“Without the help of Mr. Gilman, this very well could have ended in tragedy,” said Col. Jason Batchelder. “We can’t thank him enough for stepping in to help. Because of his heroic act, nobody was critically injured and law enforcement were able to arrest Mr. Gagnon and charge him with assaulting an officer.”